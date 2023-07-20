Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,292.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

