Encompass Health’s (EHC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.