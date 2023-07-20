Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,363,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GVI opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

