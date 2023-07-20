Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

