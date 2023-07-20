Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 5.3 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

