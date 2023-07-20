Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

