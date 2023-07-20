Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 111,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 427.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 683.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $905.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
