Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 111,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 427.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 683.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $905.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.