Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.