Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.05 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

