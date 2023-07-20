Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

