Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($20.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Energean Price Performance

EERGF stock remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Wednesday. Energean has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Further Reading

