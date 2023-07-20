Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.85 million and $149,790.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,460,304 coins and its circulating supply is 65,461,447 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

