Energy Web Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $820,342.98 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00008950 BTC on exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $127.99 million and $820,342.98 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,209,121 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

