Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 5,283,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,031,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.