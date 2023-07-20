Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,831,000 after buying an additional 326,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,808,000 after acquiring an additional 309,665 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.66.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

