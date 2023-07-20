Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,544. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.11. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

