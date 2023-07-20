Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

EBTC stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $45,171.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,148.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,148.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares in the company, valued at $265,044.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,735 shares of company stock valued at $128,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 99.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

