EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.33.
EQT AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.
About EQT AB (publ)
EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
