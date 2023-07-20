Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

ELS stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

