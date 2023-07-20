Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Further Reading

