Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after purchasing an additional 837,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

