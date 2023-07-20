Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.64.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

