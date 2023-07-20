Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.38. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 22,500 shares.

Essential Energy Services Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.86 million for the quarter. Essential Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.0767591 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton. The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

