Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,278.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ETTYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

