Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $142.46 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $142.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.55 or 0.00062467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00309841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.70 or 0.00817180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00550992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00127455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,072,921 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

