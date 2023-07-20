Ethereum Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $230.38 billion and $9.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,916.70 or 0.06340961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,048 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.