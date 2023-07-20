Eva Renee Barnett Sells 2,725 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 753,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Immunovant by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

