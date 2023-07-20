Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,028. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.