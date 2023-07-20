Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 2.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exelon by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

