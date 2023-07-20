Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.