Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evergy worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Evergy by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 706,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 172,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.