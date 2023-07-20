Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,442. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

