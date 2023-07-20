F.N.B. Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 174.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 162,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

