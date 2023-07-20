F.N.B. Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
F.N.B. Price Performance
NYSE:FNB opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71.
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1,060.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 174.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 162,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
