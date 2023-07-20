FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 23,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,430. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,931,867.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $334,727,274.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

