FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,249,193.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.