FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.20. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $265.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.