FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.20. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $265.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.