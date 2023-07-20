Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,142.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.21. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

