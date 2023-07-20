Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrovial Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

