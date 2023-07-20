Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $185.33 million and approximately $24.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,141,916 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

