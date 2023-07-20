Fetch.ai Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $188.77 million and $26.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,141,516 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

