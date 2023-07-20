Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,636.0 days.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FQVTF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 1,310 ($17.13) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.46) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.29.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.