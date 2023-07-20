Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,841,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 278,482 shares.The stock last traded at $43.31 and had previously closed at $42.81.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,452 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.