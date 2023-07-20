Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 426,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,626. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.