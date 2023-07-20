Filecoin (FIL) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00014824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $193.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,772,320 coins and its circulating supply is 437,253,693 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

