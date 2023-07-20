Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,468,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 2,267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Filo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Filo alerts:

Filo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 8,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,034. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Filo has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.