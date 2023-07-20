Financial Analysis: Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) versus Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snail and Freshworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freshworks 0 6 7 0 2.54

Profitability

Snail currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.70%. Freshworks has a consensus price target of $18.11, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than Freshworks.

This table compares Snail and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail N/A N/A N/A Freshworks -43.32% -20.67% -15.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snail and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.96 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Freshworks $498.00 million 10.57 -$232.13 million ($0.78) -23.18

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks.

Summary

Snail beats Freshworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies. The company also provides Freshchat, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with their customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshsales that offers a multi-tiered approach to automating sales workflow and processes, as well as configure-price-quote functionality to quickly create quotes and AI-driven pipeline management; and Freshsales Suite, which delivers a single unified sales and marketing solution that allows businesses to engage and track customers across their buying journey. In addition, the company offers Freshservice, an intuitive service management solution; Freshping, a solution to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts; Freshstatus that allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey, a tool to measure NPS and other satisfaction metrics. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

