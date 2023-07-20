Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISI. Stephens began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

