Financial Survey: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) vs. Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Goodfood Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $41.22 million 0.62 -$4.78 million ($0.66) -3.05 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goodfood Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -18.34% -22.52% -10.80% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and Goodfood Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.26%. Goodfood Market has a consensus target price of $0.55, suggesting a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Goodfood Market.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Goodfood Market on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

