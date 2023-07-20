Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT remained flat at $10.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -351.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

