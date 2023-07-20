Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,925 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 1,376,316 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 574,919 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 281,448 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 8,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.